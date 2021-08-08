The FV Hospital has recently applied a “split hospital” model to receive and provide emergency treatment for COVID-19 patients as well as non-COVID-19 patients

It has nearly 100 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients, including those requiring intensive care.

The Hoan My Thu Duc General Hospital, meanwhile, has prepared over 100 beds with modern equipment for COVID-19 patients and installed an oxygen supply system.

Earlier, a 500-bed facility was set up at the City International Hospital. These private hospitals have helped provide timely treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The participation of private hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City in treating COVID-19 will help ease the burden on State-run hospitals, which have been overloaded, and reduce the rate of fatalities./.

VNA