Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum receives 73,215 visitors on the occasion of the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi received 73,215 visitors on the occasion of the National Day holiday (September 1-4), according to its management board.



The facility is scheduled to open until 10:30am, but the board decided to extend the time on September 2 to serve the large number of visitors from all over the country and international friends to pay their respect to the late leader.



The Hanoi Department of Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board, also presented free gifts, including cookies and bottles of water and milk, to the visitors to the mausoleum on the day.



The department said a total of 20,000 gifts were offered. This activity is aimed at promoting the city’s tourism, contributing to building the image of Hanoi as a safe, friendly and attractive destination for foreign tourists in the post-pandemic period.



Earlier, during the April 30-May 1 holiday and the birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, they also gave 60,000 gifts to visitors to the mausoleum./.