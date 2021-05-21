Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey spotlighted by Brazilian writer
President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a way to liberate his country and his influence on revolutionary movements of colonial countries around the world have been highlighted in a story published on the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB)’s official website earlier this week.
It was written by Rosé Renato Rabelo, President of the PCdoB’s Maurício Grabois Foundation, on the occasion of the late Vietnamese leader’s 131st birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2021).
The story recalled milestones of his nation-saving journey, saying “Ho, the founder of communism in Vietnam, was the real soul of the revolution. His personal qualities and his exemplary simplicity, integrity and revolutionary determination still influence generations of progressive movements worldwide today.”
According to Rabelo, the fundamental perception of Ho Chi Minh’s military thinking was to conceive the struggle against colonialism and neocolonialism as the peoples’ struggle for independence. Vietnam’s victory in the battle of Dien Bien Phu, for example, had a profound impact on the fight against colonialism. From 1954 to the late 1960s, more than 40 nations became independent and the resistances against colonialism freed more than a billion people in over 100 countries.
Another great idea developed by Ho Chi Minh was that the national revolution must go with social liberation. In this regard, the late leader highlighted the need for creative application of revolutionary theories in each country, based on its historical and cultural particularities.
Ho Chi Minh underscored the importance of building a united Communist Party from the grassroots to the central level, Rabelo said, adding that the late president also sought to develop solidarity with neighbouring countries, socialist nations and international community, including the progressive and democratic movements globally.
Under Ho Chi Minh’s leadership, the Vietnamese people defeated the French, the Japanese and the American to achieve independence and construct a modern, industrial and democratic socialist nation.
Against the backdrop of the peoples’ daily struggle around the world, the exemplary revolution of the Vietnamese people and the robust development of the Asian country is the legacies left by late President Ho Chi Minh, he said./.