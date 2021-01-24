Hoa Binh culture on show in downtown Hanoi
Women of Muong ethnic group from Hoa Binh province perform gongs around Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Various cultural features of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Hoa Binh were showcased in Hanoi’s pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake over the weekend.
Dubbed Hoa Binh Province’s Culture and Tourism Festival, the event gathered thousands of representatives from the province performing art, gongs, offering cuisine and local delicacies, folk games and displaying artful photos.
Addressing the opening ceremony on January 22 night, Chairman of the Hoa Binh People’s Committee Bui Van Khanh said Hoa Binh civilisation is famed all over the world and the province also hosts an honourable revolutionary tradition and diverse natural resources.
The province is home to six ethnic minority groups, who have made up distinctive indigenous cultural features, he said.
He called Hoa Binh a beautiful land created by mountains, hills and the magnificent Da River. The Hoa Binh Hydropower Lake offers a romantic landscape with hundreds of green islands, which help produce a stable source of electricity for the whole country.
Through this event, the province wants to introduce domestic and foreign tourists to its tourism products and the profound humane beauty of the land, he said.
Khanh pledged the province will offer the best conditions for enterprises and tourists visiting and investing in the province.
The event, which is set to be close on January 24, attracted a sizable crowd./.