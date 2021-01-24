Culture - Sports HCM City allocates land for physical training and sports facilities Ho Chi Minh City will give priority to land in areas such as Thu Duc city, Can Gio and Binh Chanh districts to develop physical facilities, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Paintings feature the buffalo – zodiac sign for 2021 The buffalo, the zodiac sign for 2021, is the theme of a painting exhibition that opened at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum in central Da Nang city on January 21.