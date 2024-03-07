Business FDI attraction up 38.6% in two months Vietnam attracted 4.29 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of 2024, a year-on-year surge of 38.6%.

Business Over 300 exhibitors to join auto fair in HCM City The 20th International Autotech & Accessories expo will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 16-19, expecting to see more than 300 domestic and foreign businesses, and over 15,000 visitors.

Business Brazil increases imports from Vietnam Brazil’s import turnover of Vietnamese products recorded a year-on-year increase of 42% in February, the South American country's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services announced on March 6.

Business Vietnam attends world’s leading travel trade show in Germany More than 70 Vietnamese travel agencies are introducing attractive tourism products and services at the International Travel Trade Show (ITB) 2024, which takes place in Berlin, Germany from March 5-7.