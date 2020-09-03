

Hanoi (VNA) – Hoa Phat Group sold nearly 500,000 tonnes of products in August, including over 320,000 tonnes of steel and 170,000 tonnes of billets despite COVID-19 pandemic.



The volume of steel soared by 65 percent month-on-month, including 54,000 tonnes for export, tripling that of the same period last year.



Despite unfavourable weather conditions and social distancing order caused by the pandemic, consumption of Hoa Phat steels in civil construction area remains high.



In eight months of this year, Hoa Phat produced 3.2 million tonnes of steel products, including 2.1 million tonnes of construction steel and the remaining are billets.



Steel for export surpassed 17 percent annually to over 310,000 tonnes, nearly doubling year-on-year. Its major markets include Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.



The group also sold 1.5 million tonnes of billets to domestic and foreign markets.



This month, it will also begin supplying hot-rolled coil steel to the market./.