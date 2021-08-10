ASEAN E-commerce brings more momentum for economic recovery in Southeast Asia The annual ASEAN Online Sale Day is being held from August 8 to 10, creating an avenue for retailers across various sectors to showcase their offerings and reach out to the larger regional market, China’s Xinhua reported.

Business Strengthened int'l cooperation vital to development of Halal industry: Workshop A workshop was held virtually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 10 to seek ways to beef up international cooperation for the development of Halal industry in Vietnam.

Business Report on impact of IUU yellow card on Vietnam’s seafood industry released The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) and the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam on August 10 released “A Trade-Based Analysis of the Economic Impact of Non-Compliance with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing: The Case of Vietnam”.

Business Thanh Hoa bolsters trade promotion activities The north central province of Thanh Hoa has applied various measures to bolster trade promotion, thus expanding market for local products.