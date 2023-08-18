Culture - Sports Infographic Cham pottery art named on UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage The pottery craft of the Cham people has existed for a long period of time and been maintained by the Cham community in Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, and in Binh Duc pottery village in Bac Binh district, Binh Thuan province.

Culture - Sports Infographic First Vietnamese athlete wins ticket to Paris Olympics Cyclist Nguyen Thi That became the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024 after winning gold at the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Thailand on June 12.