Travel Self-drive tour pilot between Vietnam, China resumed The pilot of self-drive tours at border areas of Vietnam and China is resumed after a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destinations Pai Lung slope - the question mark of Dong Van On National Road No 4C from Ha Giang city to the Dong Van Karst Plateau is a special slope with the name Pai Lung. Viewed from above, the slope resembles a question mark and offers visitors not only beautiful scenery but also a memorable experience in discovering the story behind the road’s nickname - the Road of Happiness.

Travel Night tour to Hanoi's Temple of Literature officially launched Tourists and locals in the capital city of Hanoi will have an opportunity to enjoy a feast of dazzling light and traditional music and a taste of quintessence of Vietnamese educational history while engaging in the night tour to the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in the heart of Hanoi.