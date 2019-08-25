The ancient city of Hoi An kicks off the second Hoi An lantern festival at Marktplatz Square in Wernigerode, its German twin town, on August 24. (Photo: VNA)





Berlin (VNA) – The ancient city of Hoi An kicked off the second Hoi An lantern festival at Marktplatz Square in Wernigerode, its German twin town, on August 24 to mark the 5th anniversary of cooperation between the two cities.



In his remarks at the festival’s opening night, German Minister for Economy, Science and Digitalisation of Sachsen-Anhalt State Prof. Dr. Armin Willingmann expressed his delight at the growing relations between Hoi An and Wernigerode.



He noted that over the past five years, the two cities have co-hosted a number of exchange events and enjoyed successful cooperation in economics, culture, education and environment, adding that he expects the bilateral ties will grow further towards sustainability in the coming years.



Nguyen Van Son, Vice Chairman of the Hoi An People’s Committee, hoped that the festival will be an opportunity for the ancient city to promote the beauty of its traditional culture to locals in Wernigerode, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the two peoples in the future.



Earlier the same day, Son and Wernigerode mayor Peter Gaffet signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation for the next five years, in which the two sides agreed to together implement a joint action programmee on climate protection and adaption to climate change, boost business partnership among enterprises, and offer training for workforce in hospitality.



The second Hoi An lantern festival takes place from August 23 – 25, during which Hoi An artisans light up the old streets of Wernigerode with hand-made lanterns.



Craftspeople from Hoi An demonstrate lantern-making skills while chefs offer the traditional food of the Vietnamese ancient city. Artists from Hoi An and Wernigerode also stage a joint performance during the event.



Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage city in the central province of Quang Nam, in co-operation with Wernigerode, provided a solar-powered system for public lighting as well as loudspeakers and lanterns last year.



Hoi An often holds lantern night events during weekends. All restaurants, cafes and hotels are decorated with colourful lanterns. –VNA