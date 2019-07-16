Hoi An at night (Photo: VNA)

Hoi An (VNA) - The ancient city of Hoi An will organise a ‘lantern night’ in the streets of Wernigerode, its twin town in Germany as part of cultural cooperation between the two cities from August 23-25.



Vo Phung, Director of Hoi An’s Culture and Sports Centre, said that Hoi An artisans will light up the old streets of Wernigerode with hand-made lanterns.



Craftspeople from Hoi An will also demonstrate lantern-making skills for visitors during the three-day cultural exchange event, while chefs will offer the traditional food of Hoi An.



Artists from Hoi An and Wernigerode will stage a joint performance during the lantern night festival.



Last year, German singer Rainer Hochmuth and the Webster Band performed at the German Beer festival in Hoi An.



Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage city, in cooperation with Wernigerode, provided a solar-powered system for public lighting as well as loudspeakers and lanterns last year.



Hoi An often hosts lantern night events during weekends. All restaurants, cafes and hotels are decorated with colourful lanterns.-VNA



