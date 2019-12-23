Society Tan Son Nhat airport to add flights during Tet holiday Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will add flights, check-in counters and enhance airport security during the upcoming Tet holiday (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Society Vietnam, Indonesia boost archive cooperation Director of the National Archives of Vietnam Dang Thanh Tung and Acting Director of the National Archives of Indonesia M. Taufik signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in archives in Hanoi on December 23.

Society Vice President delivers Christmas greetings to Bui Chu diocese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh made a visit and extended the best wishes to Catholic dignitaries and followers of the Bui Chu diocese in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on December 23.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022 To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.