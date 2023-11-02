According to UNESCO’s announcement on October 31 on the occasion of World Cities Day, 55 cities around the world, including Hoi An and Da Lat of Vietnam, joined the network.

This is a great honor for Hoi An, Quang Nam, and Vietnam in general. Joining the network presents an opportunity for Hoi An and Quang Nam to showcase their exceptional crafts and folk arts.

The new cities are acknowledged for their strong commitments to promoting culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centered urban planning.

With the latest additions, the network now counts 350 cities in more than 100 countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music.

The newly-designated creative cities are invited to participate in the 2024 UCCN Annual Conference with the theme “Bringing Youth to the table for the next decade” from July 1-5, 2024 in Braga, Portugal./.

VNA