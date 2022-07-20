Festival Dak Lak district to host first durian festival The first Krong Pac durian festival is due to run from September 1-3 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, aiming to promote trade of the local fruit.

Destinations Romantic Ban Viet lake in Cao Bang 10km away from Trung Khanh town, Trung Khanh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, Ban Viet lake boasts an extremely wild and peaceful beauty.

Travel Extra efforts made to achieve target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is taking extra efforts to realise the target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors amidst a decline in the numbers of tourists from China and Russia.

Travel Can Tho fosters tourism cooperation with Cambodia Officials from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism discussed ways to further promote bilateral cooperation in fields where both sides have strengths, especially in tourism, at a working session in Can Tho on July 19.