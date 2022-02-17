Health 89.7 percent of children aged 12 – 17 receive two COVID-19 vaccine doses Up to 95.4 percent of the children aged 12 – 17 had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 89.7 percent doubled vaccinated as of February 13, data from the Ministry of Health shows.

Health COVID-19: Over 31,800 new cases reported on February 15 The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 14 to 4pm February 15 stood at 31,814, including 27 imported cases, up 2,384 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health ministry issues guidelines for COVID-19 patients under home care COVID-19 patients who are allowed to self-monitor at home have been told to measure and pay attention to breathing rate, pulse, temperature, peripheral oxygen (SpO2) levels, and blood pressure, then fill out a health monitoring sheet twice a day.