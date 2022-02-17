Home quarantine for COVID-19 patients shortened to 7 days
Health workers at the home of a COVID-19 patient in Tam Hiep commune of Thanh Tri district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 patients under home treatment will no longer be isolated after undergoing quarantine and treatment for seven days, instead of 10 days like in the past, and their rapid antigen test result is negative.
This is part of the Ministry of Health’s latest guidance on COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.
Accordingly, the patients with no or mild symptoms eligible for home treatment will be no longer subject to quarantine or treatment after seven days if the result of their rapid antigen test, conducted by a health worker or by themselves under a health worker’s supervision, turns out negative.
If the test result remains positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after seven days, the quarantine period will be extended to 10 days for the fully vaccinated ones and 14 days for those not.
Healthcare stations in the places managing patients are responsible for certifying their COVID-19 recovery.
As of February 16, Vietnam had recorded a total of 2,606,824 cases of COVID-19, including 2,249,155 recoveries and 39,188 deaths./.