Health Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”

Health Vietnam records 4,802 new COVID-19 cases on August 11 morning Vietnam documented an additional 4,802 new COVID-19 infections, including ten imported, from 6:30pm on August 10 to 6am on August 11, raising the national count to 232,937, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health VABIOTECH - a leading vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam After two decades of development, VABIOTECH is now one of the leading companies in researching, manufacturing and trading vaccines and biological products in Vietnam.

Health COVID-19: 3,241 cases added to national tally A total 3,241 cases of COVID-19 were logged in the past 12 hours to 6pm August 10, raising the national count to 228,135, according to the Health Ministry.