Health Hanoi to conduct COVID-19 testing for 300,000 residents in high-risk areas The Department of Health of Hanoi will conduct a large-scale testing campaign for about 300,000 residents in high-risk areas and those with a high risk of infection from August 10-17.

Health Hanoi prepares 8,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has signed a plan to prepare 8,000 beds for COVID-19 patients at medium, serious and critical conditions, getting the city ready for a scenario of 40,000 infections.