Homeland Spring programme 2021
Every year, the Homeland Spring programme is organised ahead of Tet to provide Vietnamese expatriates a chance to join domestic compatriots in Tet celebrations. It also reflects the Party and State’s great attention to overseas Vietnamese affairs. This year’s event features only one show without audience due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organisers. (Photo: VNA)
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Foreign Ministry said due to the pandemic’s complex developments, a large number of Vietnamese abroad are unable to return to the homeland to celebrate the annual most important festival. (Photo: VNA)
The 2021 Homeland Spring programme features only one show broadcast live on VTV1 and VTV4 channels and the VTVgo and vtv.vn digital platforms of the Vietnam Television. (Photo: VNA)
The show offers special performances by famous artists both at home and aboard, praising the homeland and featuring the warm Tet atmosphere from across the country. (Photo: VNA)
According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, more than 5.3 million Vietnamese people are living in over 130 countries and territories, and their role, standing, and prestige in host countries have been increasingly improved. (Photo: VNA)
