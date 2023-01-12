Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam will present 620,000 helmets to first and second graders in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho during the 2022-2023 academic year, the company’s representative said in an announcement ceremony held in Hanoi on January 11.

The programme aims to raise the awareness and observance of rules on wearing helmets when riding motorbikes and electric bicycles among the public in general and children in particular.

This is the fourth year it has been implemented after the success of three years of implementation from 2018 - 2020.

Speaking at the event, Khuat Viet Hung, Deputy Chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety (NCTS), said the move is expected to equip children with knowledge on traffic safety regulations so that they go to school safely,

Hung added under the national strategy for ensuring road traffic order and safety in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045, Vietnam plans to reduce the number of fatalities caused by road traffic accident to zero by 2045.

According to Daiki Mihara, General Director of Honda Vietnam Company, the company has committed to strengthen traffic safety in the country.

The helmet regulation is estimated to have created a substantial uptick in the number of riders who wear helmets in urban areas, from 30% in 2007 to 90% today.

Teachers and families have been called on to provide children with protection skills, including wearing helmets when riding motorbikes.

Data from the NCTS show that 80% of the road traffic accident deaths are related to motorbikes. Wearing a helmet helps to reduce head injury risk by 60% and mortality risk by 40%./.