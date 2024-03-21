World UTTC cuts Thailand’s growth forecast this year to 2.6% The Centre of Economic and Business Forecasting of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTTC) on March 19 forecast that Thailand’s economic growth for 2024 would be 2.6%, down from its earlier projection of 3.2% due to the fragile economic recovery, a slowdown in private investment, the weak purchasing power of the consumers and delayed disbursement of the 2024 budget.

World Argentine media highly values SMEs’ contributions to Vietnam’s economy Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina, has recently published an article by economist Damián Di Pace about the contributions of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Vietnam’s economic growth after he visited the Southeast Asian country.

World Laos restores 10% headline rate of value-added tax The President of Laos on March 19 signed a decree restoring the value-added tax (VAT) rate to 10% to support the country’s budget revenue and contribute to its socio-economic development.

World Indonesia emphasises three important steps to manage AI better Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has emphasised three important steps that her country is following to better manage and apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make democracy better and deliver more benefits to the people.