Hong Kong prioritises granting visas to Vietnamese skilled workers, tourists
Passengers at a ticket checkpoint at West Kowloon station in Hong Kong (China) on January 15, 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hong Kong (VNA) – The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China received 132 applications for working visas from Vietnam, Laos, and Nepal as of February 29 after it opened its visa programme for skilled workers from these countries on October 25 last year, according to Chris Tang, secretary for security of the region.
In his response to questions from some members at a meeting of the Legislative Council on March 20, Chris Tang said Hong Kong has received 42 visa applications from Vietnamese skilled workers, of which 31 have been approved.
In a policy report announced by John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR in October last year, Hong Kong relaxed visa rules for Vietnamese visiting to Hong Kong for tourism or business purposes (multiple-entry visa).
As of late February this year, Hong Kong received 493 multiple-entry tourist visa applications, with 490 of which having been approved.
After the new visa policy was implemented, the average monthly approval of multiple-entry visas for Vietnamese nationals increased approximately six-fold compared to 2019. Multiple-entry visas typically have a maximum validity period of two years, with each stay in Hong Kong not exceeding 14 days.
Before October 25 last year, skilled workers from Vietnam could only apply visa to Hong Kong through the Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates (IANG). With the relaxed visa policy, Vietnamese talents can now apply for jobs in Hong Kong through other talent admission schemes, including the General Employment Policy (GEP) Visa and the Admission Scheme for the Second Generation of Chinese Hong Kong Permanent Residents (ASSG) Visa./.