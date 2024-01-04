Health Ten vaccine types ready for national expanded programme on immunisation The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has signed contracts with domestic vaccine producers on the supply of ten types of vaccines used for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI).

Health Vietnam hoped to become healthcare destination Thanks to significant achievements in medicine, increasing quality, and reasonable costs of medical examination and treatment services, Vietnam's healthcare establishments have attracted more and more foreign patients, including those from developed countries such as the US and Canada.

Health Infants top priority in injection of 5-in-1 vaccine Vietnam will prioritise injecting combined DPT-VGB-Hib vaccine against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), also known as 5-in-1 vaccine, for the youngest age group from 2 months old and more, the Ministry of Health said on December 19.

Health Australia gives Vietnam over 490,000 vaccine doses Australia's government agreed to give 490,600 doses of ‘5 in 1’ vaccine to Vietnam through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).