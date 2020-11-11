Health No new COVID-19 case posted on early November 11 Vietnam recorded no case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 10 and 6am on November 11, keeping the total number of infections to date at 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Ten more imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 10 Ten cases of COVID-19 were detected on November 10, all among those who are being quarantined after arriving in Vietnam recently, raising the national tally to 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam documents one imported COVID-19 case on November 10 Vietnam recorded one imported case of coronavirus disease within the past 12 hours as of 6 am on November 10, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.