Health Vietnam confirms 723 new COVID-19 infections A total of 723 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam on June 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Global programme delivers health benefits for Vietnamese youth More than 49,300 young Vietnamese have learned about risky behaviours and preventive measures associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), thanks to three years of instruction from the Young Health Programme (YHP).

Health Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination points set up for booster doses in HCM City Hundreds of vaccination points, both fixed location and mobile, have been set up across Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city's efforts to accelerate injection of COVID-19 booster doses on high-risk residents.

Health Infographic Ministry of Health proposes V2K message in COVID-19 prevention and control The Ministry of Health proposed the V2K message (vaccines, face masks and disinfection) in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, the previous 5K message could return if a new COVID-19 variant breaks out affecting public health. So far, the Health Ministry has proposed the suspension of health declaration and removed restrictions on crowds and distance.