Travel Measures sought to promote green transition in tourism Policymakers and insiders gathered at a forum themed Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development held in Hanoi on April 12 as part of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 to discuss measures to promote a green transition in the smokeless industry and encourage the engagement of all parties to turn tourism into a green and circular economic sector.

Travel Ninh Binh keen on promoting tourism links with Laos: Official Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Doan Minh Huan on April 11 received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh and her spouse, during which the province leader expressed hope to promote tourism with Lao localities.

Travel RoK’s Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province woos Vietnamese tourists Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a tourism promotion programme on April 11 in Hanoi to showcase its strength and attract Vietnamese tourists.

Travel Hue named Vietnam's most affordable destination Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers in Vietnam in April and May, according to the online travel platform Agoda.