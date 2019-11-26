Culture - Sports Vietnam’s sporting delegation leave for SEA Games 30 The Vietnamese sporting delegation on November 26 left Hanoi for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines on a charter flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese midfielder named among top players at SEA Games Vietnamese star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is named among the top six footballers who are set to shine at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines by the prestigious sport website FOX Sports Asia.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s team draw with Thailand in SEA Games The Vietnamese women's team kicked off their Southeast Asian Games title defence with a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Thailand at Binan Football Stadium in the Philippines earlier on November 26 afternoon.