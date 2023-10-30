Health USAID helps Vietnam phase out TB by 2030 The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will continue support for the Vietnamese Government to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, with new cases cut by 90% and deaths reduced by 95%, USAID’s Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs said on October 27.

Health Russian oncologist interested in collaboration with Vietnam Vladimir Moiseenko, Director of the Napalkova cancer centre in St. Petersburg – one of Russia's leading cancer diagnosis and treatment establishments, expressed his interest in further enhancing collaboration in cancer treatment with Vietnam at a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Programme to help 100 couples struggling with infertility A programme specifically designed for needy couples facing infertility issues is expected to help 100 couples to have the chance to expect their first child after unsuccessful attempts.