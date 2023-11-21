Visitors to the Temple of Literature will have the chance to immerse themselves in an art light performance and engage in royal pastimes such as composing poetry and calligraphy. Originating in the Nguyen Dynasty royal court, such activities eventually became popular in the former imperial capital of Hue.

Tourists will also be treated to multiple art performances showcasing the world-renowned intangible heritage of Hue royal court music.

The programme also fosters opportunities for cooperation between organisations dedicated to preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural heritage, with the aim of transforming the night heritage space into a distinctive tourism offering.

The program also contributes to promoting the cultural heritage of Hue in Hanoi./.

