Culture - Sports Infographic The world's 20 most beautiful buddhist temples Tran Quoc Pagoda (Hanoi) and Buu Long Pagoda (Ho Chi Minh City) were listed among the world’s 20 most beautiful buddhist temples by US magazine National Geographic.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam's three times hosting UN Day of Vesak The National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha will host the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak (UNDV) celebrations and international Buddhist conference in Ha Nam Province from May 12 to May 14.