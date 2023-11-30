Hue preserves the past, looks toward the future
-
The panoramic view of the imperial city of Hue, part of the Complex of Hue Monuments, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage in 1993. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The ancient charm of Mieu Mon, the gate to the The To Mieu, an ancestral temple of the Nguyen dynasty kings in the Imperial City, Hue (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Luc cung hoa dang (Six floral lamp worship offerings), a famous dance in the Hue royal court music system (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists explore the grand and mystical beauty inside the tomb of King Khai Dinh (1916 – 1925), the 12th king of the Nguyen dynasty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hue enhances its image and international cultural cooperation with many countries around the world. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Hue is changing daily, becoming more dynamic and youthful, while still keeping its romantic beauty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)