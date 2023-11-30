Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Hue preserves the past, looks toward the future

Time and war took a heavy toll on heritage sites in the central province of Thua Thien Hue. However, the province has persistently risen to become an outstanding symbol of effective conservation of heritage sites and international cooperation, and is now making great efforts to become a centrally-run city with its own cultural "soft power".
VNA

  • The panoramic view of the imperial city of Hue, part of the Complex of Hue Monuments, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage in 1993. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The ancient charm of Mieu Mon, the gate to the The To Mieu, an ancestral temple of the Nguyen dynasty kings in the Imperial City, Hue (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Luc cung hoa dang (Six floral lamp worship offerings), a famous dance in the Hue royal court music system (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists explore the grand and mystical beauty inside the tomb of King Khai Dinh (1916 – 1925), the 12th king of the Nguyen dynasty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hue enhances its image and international cultural cooperation with many countries around the world. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hue is changing daily, becoming more dynamic and youthful, while still keeping its romantic beauty. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums