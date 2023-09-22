Society Ha Tinh suspends VietnamEuropa’s journalism activities VietnamEuropa, a newspaper of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has had its journalism activities suspended in the central province of Ha Tinh since September 19 due to violations of regulations on information and journalism activities of foreign press, foreign rep offices and foreign organisations in Vietnam under Decree 88/2012/ND-CP. ​

Society Exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa underway in Cao Bang An exhibition on historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) opened in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on September 22.

Society Vietnamese, Lao NA organs share experience in ethnic affairs The National Assembly's Ethnic Council and the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the Lao NA shared experience in ethnic affairs and sustainable poverty reduction at a seminar in Hanoi on September 21.

Society HCM City plans to collect nearly 800 billion VND in road, pavement usage fees per year With the collection of road and sidewalk usage fees scheduled to begin on January 1, 2024, Ho Chi Minh City estimates that it can collect close to 800 billion VND (32.89 million USD) annually, serving the upkeep of these facilities.