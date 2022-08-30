Society 11th National Congress of Vietnam Red Cross Society opens The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) officially opened in Hanoi on August 30, with the participation of 500 delegates.

Society Hung Yen aims to install electronic power meters to all customers within 2022 The Hung Yen Power Company (Hung Yen PC) is striving to complete the installation and replacement of existing meters by electronic meters for all customers in the northern province by the end of this year, according to Hung Yen PC Vice Director Ngo The Tuyen.

Society Hanoi completes preparations for freeing amnestied prisoners Hanoi’s public security units are now ready to carry out the amnesty round on the occasion of National Day (September 2), as all necessary preparations had been completed by August 29.