Humanitarian month for safe community to be launched in May
The VNRC presents gifts to disabled and needy people in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC)’s 2021 humanitarian month themed “For a safe community” will take place in May, with its activities being in full swing between May 8 and 19.
Following a three-year pilot, the event is officially run across all VNRC’s units this year.
It will focus on increasing activities for improved public health, raising public awareness on COVID-19, calling for assistance toward COVID-19 prevention and control, and supporting disadvantaged people, particularly those affected by the pandemic.
Provincial and municipal chapters of the VNRC have been ordered to organise the month in line with the local COVID-19 situations, with suggested activities including charity markets, blood donation events, free health checkups, and celebrations of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.
The month-long humanitarian event is expected to help at least 150,000 people in need and build 75 charity facilities worth at least 100 million VND (4,322 USD) each.
Since 2018, the programme has so far mobilised nearly 1.7 trillion VND, assisted more than 2.25 million people, and construct over 400 charity facilities./.