Society Lang Son: 146 checkpoints set up to prevent illegal entries into Vietnam via trails A total of 146 day-and-night checkpoints have been established by border guards in the northern province of Lang Son to stop illegal entries into Vietnam through small trails along border with China.

Society More suspected illegal immigrants found in HCM City Authorities in HCM City on July 30 took 11 foreigners into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the southern metropolis, a local official said on the same day.

Society British Embassy initiates anti-human trafficking campaign in Vietnam The British Embassy in Vietnam has run a communications campaign in Hanoi throughout July to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, in response to World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha orders suspension of festivals, mass gatherings Facing complex developments from a new COVID-19 outbreak, the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has requested that its central and local units, training establishments, and places of worship enhance prevention and control measures.