Hundreds of thousands of masks, protective suits presented to Da Nang
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan speaks at a recent press conference to announce these activities. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Hundreds of thousands of masks and protective suits will be sent to the central city of Da Nang, home to the country’s first locally-transmitted COVID-19 outbreak after nearly 100 days, under a programme jointly organised by the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association and agencies.
There will be 100,000 masks and 500 protective suits presented to hospitals in the city, with another 200,000 masks going to local people and students about to sit the high school graduation exams.
Given the complexity of the pandemic, the association, the Vietnam Youth Federation, and others kick-started the second phase of response efforts.
They presented medical facilities and equipment to health workers and local people as well as essential commodities to those in need.
A face mask plant has opened in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and will produce up to 8 million masks to present to health workers, border guard forces, and young people fighting the pandemic.
During the first phase, the association called on organisations and individuals to donate equipment and essential items worth more than 25 billion VND (1.07 million USD)./.