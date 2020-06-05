Hundreds of Vietnamese in Japan return home
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from Japan on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on June 5.
Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan at Da Nang International Airport on June 5 (Photo: VNA)
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Japan, and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
Passengers included children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, students and apprentices whose dormitories had closed, and workers with expired visas or labour contracts.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, domestic agencies, and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices have organised a number of flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home.
The flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations upon landing and then sent to quarantine, in line with regulations.
Depending on the preference of Vietnamese citizens abroad, the development of the pandemic in the country and around the world, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam, more flights are to be conducted in the time to come to bring more Vietnamese citizens home./.