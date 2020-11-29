More than 500 women and girls in Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) join the parade in Hanoi . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 500 women and girls in Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) joined a parade in Hanoi, showing off the beauty of the most elegant and graceful dress of Vietnamese women.



The event, held by the



Ao Dai has established itself as a cultural symbol connected with the image of Vietnamese women . (Photo: VNA)

Over the past hundreds of years, Ao Dai has been an endless source of inspiration for movies, music and fine arts, and part of the soul of Vietnamese people at home and abroad.



The word “Ao Dai” has been included in the Oxford dictionary that explains Ao Dai is a Vietnamese woman’s long-sleeved tunic with ankle-length panels at front and back, worn over trousers.

In the mind of Vietnamese people and the eyes of international friends, Ao Dai is a symbol of Vietnamese culture and quintessence. (Photo: VNA)

The dress is worn on various occasions, from family gatherings to diplomatic events, art performances, festivals, especially the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, fashion shows and beauty contests, both at home and abroad.



VNA