The project to mark the anniversary globally was initiated by a number of scientists, intellectuals and leaders of Vietnamese associations in seven countries, with the aim of connecting overseas Vietnamese and international friends in an effort to preserve intangible cultural heritage of humanity and the worship rituals dedicated to Hung Kings.



This year’s event will feature rituals, art performances and a ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese abroad.



It will be held in both online and offline formats and be broadcast on such TV channels like Hung King TV Global, HITV and Future Now.



Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC).



They were the Kings of Van Lang. The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.

VNA