Culture - Sports Formation, development of Ha Thai lacquerware craft village Ha Thai lacquerware is now enjoying a new vitality and has established a firm position among the famous craft villages in Vietnam, with most of its products being exported.

Culture - Sports The majestic beauty of sacred Yen Tu Mountain The beauty of Yen Tu is the grandeur and tranquility of the mountains and forests mingled with the serenity and ancientness of the system of pagodas, towers and Zen realms.