Meanwhile, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Quoc Van also introduced Hung Yen's strengths in attracting investment. - The northern province of Hung Yen has held an investment promotion conference in San Francisco city to call for local firms’ investment to areas of green growth, high technology, emission reduction, and farm produce sale.The event drew Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong city and Bac Giang province, as well as representatives from nearly 70 US firms Secretary of the Hung Yen Party Committee Nguyen Huu Nghia, who accompanied President Vo Van Thuong in his trip there for APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US, highlighted potential and advantages of Hung Yen, including favourable location, rich cultural and historical values, dynamic economic development, strong infrastructure system, smooth transportation systems, and abundant and young human resources.The provincial leader said that Hung Yen's growth strategy is based on three key pillars - industrial development with high, clean, low-carbon and resource efficient technologies; trade-service development with high added values; and urban economic development based on speeding up urbanisation and infrastructure completion.Meanwhile, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Quoc Van also introduced Hung Yen's strengths in attracting investment.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency there, Van said that Hung Yen takes US investors as a great potential for the local socio-economic development.



US enterprises showed their interest in investment attraction policies of Hung Yen, and raised many questions for local leaders.



During this US trip, Hung Yen signed cooperation agreements with four US partners in the fields of semiconductor, high-tech industry, farm produce sale, and waste treatment.



Earlier, at a roundtable connecting Vietnamese and US businesses and localities held in San Francisco on November 15, President Thuong and participants witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreement among the People’s Committee of Hung Yen, SaigonTel, and Allotrope Parts on supporting Hung Yen in reducing net emissions./.

VNA