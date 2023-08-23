Travel Khanh Hoa serves over 19.4 mln visitors in eight months, exceeds yearly targets The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has served over 19.4 million visitors so far this year, earning more than 23.9 trillion VND (1 billion USD), up over 152% year on year, according to the provincial Tourism Department.

Travel Hanoi strives to expand agri-ecotourism models The application of advanced technologies in cultivating fruit trees and developing ecotourism has opened a new direction for Hanoi's agriculture sector, contributing to preserving the ecological environment and increasing incomes for local people.

Business Vietravel Airlines operates first flight to China Vietravel Airlines has operated its first direct flight from Hanoi to China following the launch of the Nha Trang-Macau (China) route in May.

Travel Pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall in Hoa Binh province Mu Waterfall in Tu Do commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is almost untouched by human hand. At a height of over 1,000 metres and with six cascades pouring into a large lake downstream, the spot provides visitors with dramatic yet tranquil scenery.