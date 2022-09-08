Hung Yen works to accelerate public investment disbursement
Speeding up project implementation progress and settling outstanding debt in capital construction for the acceleration of public investment disbursement were highlights of a conference held in the northern province of Hung Yen on September 7.
The conference was organised by the provincial People’s Council to discuss measures to improve the supervisory role of the body in the disbursement of public investment capital.
Standing Vice Chairman of the council Le Xuan Tien said that since the beginning of the year, despite many efforts, the disbursement rate of the province remains low, only reaching 36.2%.
During the medium-term public investment period of 2021-2025, Hung Yen’s total public investment capital has so far experienced a remarkable growth. After being adjusted and supplemented, the sum is set to exceed 50 trillion VND (2.12 billion USD), up 250% compared to the 2016-2020 period.
Currently, the slow disbursement of public investment across localities is a pressing issue.
Participants attributed the issue to big fluctuations in the price of materials and fuel, increasing construction costs, and slow site clearance work.
They suggested prioritising payment of outstanding loans for capital construction and projects serving social security and suitable to the local budget balancing capacity.
Concluding the function, Chairman of the council Tran Quoc Toan said it is necessary to strengthen the supervision of public investment in accordance with issued resolutions, with a focus on tackling difficulties and obstacles facing site clearance, administrative procedures, and rising prices of construction materials, among others./.