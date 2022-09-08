Business Vietnamese firms seek new partners with businesses from RoK’s Chungnam province nterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Chungnam province have introduced high-quality products to Vietnamese partners, including cosmetics and beauty equipment, fruits, nutritional food and beverages, industrial equipment and supplies, in the four-day online trade week held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi).

Business Irish Food Board to increase exports of agricultural products to Vietnam Ireland sees great potential to provide high-quality dairy products to the Vietnamese market, especially as tariffs will be reduced to zero percent on the first day of next year.

Business Int’l tourism expo opens in HCM City The 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) themed “Growing Forward Together” kicked off in the city on September 8.

Business 51 PUCs in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China A total of 51 Production Unit Codes (PUCs) and 25 Pack House Codes (PHCs) in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).