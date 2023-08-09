People visit a longan farm in the northern province of Hung Yen. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – So far this year, the service sector in the northern province of Hung Yen has been recovering strongly as total retail sales of goods and services topped 52 trillion VND (USD 2.2 billion), increasing by over 163% over the same period last year.



The real estate sector continues to make a great contribution to the growth of the local service sector. In addition, the province has also enhanced trade promotion activities, particularly those for longan - its specialty product and other agricultural products.



Currently, the province is implementing a project to promote the export of fresh and processed longan to the Japanese market in the 2021 – 2025 period. It will organise "Cross-border e-commerce: a breakthrough era" for typical industries and products of Hung Yen and the region.



At the same time, Hung Yen province also regularly calls on businesses, cooperatives, and production facilities to join e-commerce trading floors, trade fairs, and seminars held across the country.



In the first six months of this year, the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by more than 8.2%. With that growth, Hung Yen province ranked 7th out of the 63 provinces and cities in the country and 4th out of the 11 provinces and cities in the Red River Delta region./.

VNA