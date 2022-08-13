Culture - Sports Army Games 2022: Vietnam’s first tank crew begin competition Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team competed in the qualifying round in Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event in the framework of the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13.

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange held for children from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a cultural exchange from children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.

Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts ASEAN Family Day 2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held the ASEAN Family Day 2022 on August 13 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc and 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the group.