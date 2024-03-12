Hyundai auto sales fall 43% in February
A total of 2,033 Hyundai cars hit the road in Vietnam in February, a month-on-month fall of 43%, Thanh Cong (TC) Group, the assembler and distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Vietnam, announced on March 12.
Hyundai Accent remained the best-selling brand with 365 units sold, followed by Hyundai Grand i10 with 263 and Hyundai Creta with 238.
The group recorded the sale of 147 Hyundai Venue units, 132 Hyundai Santa Fe, 127 Hyundai Custin, 117 Hyundai Tucson, 76 Hyundai Elantra, 55 Hyundai Stargazer, and 47 Hyundai Palisade.
Regarding commercial models, 466 vehicles were sold in the month.
TC Group attributed the slump in its sales to the Lunar New Year holiday which lasted for a week, and expected better business results in the coming months./.