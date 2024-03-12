Business Vietjet offers attractive opportunity for passengers flying to Australia Celebrating the anniversary of its first flight to Australia with six routes, Vietjet offers the biggest promotions of the year to express gratitude to passengers.

Business Hanoi concentrated promotion programme expects 2,000 businesses Hanoi’s concentrated promotion programme, slated for May, July, and November this year with discount of up to 100%, expects the engagement of 1,000-2,000 businesses from all economic sectors, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnamese products to make way to Japanese supermarket’s shelves Vietnamese agricultural products have more opportunities to hit the shelves of Japanese supermarket chain Aeon as Aeon Topvalu will attend the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 event to be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on June 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Wood industry aims to export 15.2 billion USD in 2024 Vietnam’s wood and forestry sector is aiming to export 15.2 billion USD worth of its products this year, an increase from the 14.47 billion USD last year which was down 15.4% from 2022.