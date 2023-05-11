Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thanh Cong Group on May 11 announced its sales results for April with over 4,590 Hyundai automobiles sold last month, down 20.45% over March.

Hyundai Accent continues to be the best-seller model with 1,050 vehicles delivered to customers. Hyundai Creta ranked second with 637 units sold.

The Hyundai Grand i10 sales volume ranked third with 494 units, Hyundai Stargazer ranked fourth with sales of 378 units.

The group also reported the sales of 364 units of Hyundai Santa Fe, 259 units of Hyundai Tucson, and 173 units of Hyundai Elantra.

Hyundai commercial models saw sales of 1,237 units in April, an increase of more than 21.7% compared to March 2023.

Notably, from April 2023, the urban B-class SUV Hyundai Creta was officially assembled and produced in Vietnam instead of being imported from Indonesia as the Hyundai Thanh Cong factory No.2 was put into operation in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Hyundai Creta manufactured and assembled in Vietnam is the second generation and is designed specifically for the Southeast Asian and Middle East markets with the characteristics and technical equipment suitable for the market. Hyundai Creta is in the B-SUV segment along with competitors such as Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos, and Mazda CX-3.

The Creta is also Hyundai's most successful model in Asia. Once the Hyundai Creta model is domestically assembled and built, Thanh Cong Group can be more proactive in supply, reduce car prices, and thus increase its competitiveness in Vietnam./.