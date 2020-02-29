ASEAN Jakarta meeting reviews ASEAN+3 cooperation The 12th meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) and ASEAN+3 ambassadors to ASEAN took place at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 27.

ASEAN ASEAN launches Cultural Heritage Digital Archive Website The ASEAN Secretariat launched the ASEAN Cultural Heritage Digital Archive (ACHDA) website at a ceremony at the Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta on February 27.

Politics Ambassador affirms Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh on February 27 affirmed Vietnam’s resolve to fulfill its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, contributing to building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community.

ASEAN ASEAN enhances disaster management The ASEAN High-Level Symposium on Disaster Management was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 26-27 with the presence of delegates from ASEAN member countries as well as the bloc’s partner countries, regional and international organisations.