IAI Task Force convenes 60th meeting in Jakarta
The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force convened its 60th meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 28.
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Under the chair of Myanmar, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the third stage of IAI Work Plan since the previous meeting on October 4, 2019 and outlined 2020 working plan.
Participants lauded the progress of the plan with 103 approved and underway projects worth nearly 26.64 million USD, or 19 out of 26 action lines in five priority fields of food and agriculture, trade promotion, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and education and health care.
Singapore was lauded for funding the most projects with 72 out of 75 ones.
The IAI Work Plan continued to receive funding from partners such as Japan, India, China, the European Union and Germany. Japan was the top sponsor with six out of 28 projects worth 2.45 million USD.
The meeting approved six new projects in the fields of SMEs, capacity building in vocational training, improvement of the training capacity for medical staff, organisation of seminars on intellectual property rights, and building of IAI Work Plan for the 2021-2025 period.
In order to ensure the efficiency of activities and projects within the framework of IAI Work Plan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam were urged to enhance collaboration among domestic agencies agencies and delegations to ASEAN.
IAI was adopted by ASEAN member states in 2020 with an aim to narrow development gap between regional countries, as well as help new members such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam fully integrate into the regional economy./.
