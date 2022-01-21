A light rain mixed with snow occurred for about 10 minutes at 6:30am on the day, resulting in a thin layer of ice on the ground on Mount Fansipan and nearby areas, according to a worker at the Fansipan cable car station.

This is the first rain with snow on this mountain, located in Lao Cai province, since the start of the 2021 winter.

It is a rare phenomenon in Vietnam and only recorded in high mountain areas in the northern region in winter.

Travel businesses expect this weather condition will help attract more visitors to the Sa Pa national tourism area during the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday./.

VNA