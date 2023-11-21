Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (AP11), themed “Asia-Pacific: Preparedness for Disasters”, took place in Hanoi on November 21.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang spoke highly of the initiative to choose Vietnam as the host of the conference, saying that it provides a platform to strengthen cooperation between the Government, the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Internationally Committee of the Red Cross, and international humanitarian organisations.



Quang said Vietnam always wishes to contribute actively and effectively to the Red Cross movement as a way of expressing gratitude to the international community and friends who have stood side by side with the country in the cause of national construction and defence.



He proposed that the Government, international organisations and relevant parties should prioritise and allocate more resources for humanitarian work. This proactive approach aims to prevent and respond to disasters, adapt to complex changes, grasp development trends, and improve the effectiveness of humanitarian activities in the region.



International humanitarian efforts should focus even more on preventing and effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges such as disasters, natural calamities and pandemics, he said.



The international community needs to continue its utmost efforts to prevent conflicts and wars, eradicate hunger, reduce poverty, while promoting development, justice, sustainability and inclusiveness, ensuring that no ethnic group or community is left behind in the progress of human development.



VRCS President Bui Thi Hoa affirmed that amid the complex developments of crises, natural disasters, pandemics and conflicts, the need for cooperation, sharing, and coordinated action to form the strength of a united global movement is becoming increasingly crucial, essential and dynamic more than ever.



Delegates at the event stressed that close cooperation between organisations and countries is crucial in providing support and dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters. They said strengthening more accurate forecasting of disasters will enhance preparedness and response capabilities to avoid human casualties and minimise losses./.