Society Canadian scholars praise Vietnam’s successes in COVID-19 control, economic development Vietnam’s successes in promoting economic development and containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were spotlighted at an online workshop held by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on April 24.

Society Infographic Quang Ninh tops public administration performance index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.

Society Chinese Defence Minister welcomed in Quang Ninh Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted an official ceremony to welcome Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at Hoanh Mo border gate, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on April 24, as part of the sixth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange.

Society Relief aid to Vietnamese-origin Cambodians amid lockdowns The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, in collaboration with the Cho Ray- Phnom Penh hospital and the Khmer-Vietnam association in Cambodia, on April 24, presented emergency relief aid to 350 households of the Vietnamese origin in Chbar Ampov district’s Champa pagoda area.