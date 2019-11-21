Society iParking service needs reviewing for expansion A service launched two years to help drivers find parking lots via an app had fallen short of expectations in Hanoi, reported Kinh Te & Do Thi (Economy & City) newspaper.

Society Trade unions to help workers go home for Tet Vietnamese trade unions have announced plans to support workers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, especially those who have not returned home in years.

Society VAVA, Japanese bomb counterpart boost cooperation The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin (VAVA) and the Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Hanoi on November 20.

Society Vietnam Airlines bans damaged, recalled lithium batteries Vietnam Airlines has banned the transportation of lithium batteries and electronic devices using lithium batteries on all its flights from November 15 to ensure flight safety.