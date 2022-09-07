Business Moody’s upgrades Vietnam’s ratings to Ba2, outlook to stable ​ The Finance Ministry said on September 6 that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Vietnam’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.

Business Firms advised to apply effective dispute settlement resolutions Vietnamese enterprises should study the use of different dispute resolutions to settle disputes with foreign partners more efficiently, especially as commercial disputes are tending to rise in line with Vietnam’s deeper integration in the global economy through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Business AgroViet 2022 to open next week The 22nd Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2022) will open next week in Hanoi, featuring 100 exhibitors, including those from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.